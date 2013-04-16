UPDATE 1-Trader Gunvor aims to raise $300 mln via 5-7-year bond

* CFO says will continue investing in physical assets
* Follows similar moves by Trafigura, Louis Dreyfus
* Sector faces greater transparency requirements
By Emma Farge and Christopher Johnson
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 16 Privately-owned
commodities trader Gunvor said on Tuesday it hoped to raise $300
million through the sale of a 5-7-year bond, as the company
seeks to expand its energy assets.
"We are going to go for our first bond - unrated as well -
to hopefully raise $300 million (over) three to five years,"
Chief Financial Officer Jerome Schurink told a Financial Times
commodities conference in Switzerland.
He declined to give many details, other than to say: "The
banks already know. We are not reinventing the wheel."
Several private commodity traders have recently raised money
from the bond markets, including Trafigura and Louis Dreyfus, to
help pay for acquisitions.
Gunvor has diversified into new markets beyond oil in recent
years and has been snapping up assets as it seeks to increase
its control over supply chains.
Last year it bought two European refineries from insolvent
oil refiner Petroplus and its Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist
said it was looking at new oil and gas opportunities in the
United States.
"There has been a tremendous change in profitability in the
past few years from being 95 percent of trading income. Last
year, over 45 percent came from assets," Schurink told the
conference.
"This has transformed the company completely and will
continue in the next couple of years... We are being completely
bombarded with people wanting to sell to us," he added.
The decision of privately-owned commodity traders to tap the
bond markets is resulting in greater transparency requirements
for a sector known for discretion.
Louis Dreyfus, which carried out its first successful bond
issue worth $350 million in September, published its first ever
results in November.
