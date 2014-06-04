Oil trader Gunvor hires 1st environment and safety head as assets grow

LONDON, June 4 Trading house Gunvor has hired its first safety, health and environment head, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that shows its evolution to a global commodities operator from its roots in trading Russian oil.

Benjamin Winterton, 35, has been hired from rival commodities house Glencore to help mitigate some of the risks Gunvor faces as it expands its asset base of oil refineries, terminals and coal mines.

"As Gunvor becomes a more asset-intensive company, we believe it is essential," Winterton said.

"This isn't just about health and safety, but also engaging with issues such as human rights and the role of communities in the areas that we operate."

Gunvor has moved into owning trading and production assets across the world as it diversifies away from Russian oil, where it first made its name last decade, rapidly growing into one of the top four energy houses.

Earlier this year, Gunvor was briefly thrown into turmoil after the United States slapped sanctions on co-founder Gennady Timchenko, seen as an ally of President Vladimir Putin, as part of a broader move by the West to punish Russia for the annexation of Crimea.

The turmoil largely subsided after Timchenko said he had sold his stake to Gunvor CEO and fellow co-founder Torbjorn Tornqvist a day before sanctions were imposed. Gunvor has always denied any close links to Putin or the Kremlin.

Tornqvist is behind the push to establish the new health, safety and environment role, Winterton said.

"This is something bondholders and financial institutions increasingly want to see," he added.

Asked if Gunvor was planning to increase its portfolio of refining, storage, and production assets, Winterton said: "There is nothing to disclose at the moment, but there may be more to tell later this year."

Jerome Schurink, Gunvor's chief investment and operating Officer, said in a statement, "Gunvor remains a trader at heart," but its investments in energy assets "entail a new level of responsibility".

Gunvor Group's core earnings rose by a quarter in 2013. It expects results to improve again this year. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jane Baird)