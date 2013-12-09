Gunvor closes $1.515 bln revolving credit facility - statement

UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
GENEVA Dec 9 Commodity trading firm Gunvor Group Ltd has signed a $1.515 billion revolving credit facility to be used for general corporate purposes, it said in a statement on Monday.
It had originally aimed to borrow $1.2 billion but increased the size of the facility after it was oversubscribed. It includes a three-year tranche of $305 million and a 364-day tranche of $1.205 billion, Gunvor said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
* Successfully placed 200 million euro ($213.14 million) offering