Gunvor Singapore launches $350 mln credit facility for Asia investments

Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
SINGAPORE, April 28 Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiss-based trading house Gunvor Group, launched a $350 million syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF) to finance new investments and existing operations in the Asia-Pacific region.
"Gunvor is in a strong position, having pursued a strategy to diversify how we finance our Asian activities with a number of dedicated borrowing bases in addition to our RCF," Jacques Erni, chief financial officer of Gunvor Group, said in a statement on Sunday.
Bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers of the facility include Arab Petroleum Investments Corp, DBS Bank Ltd, Maybank Bhd and ING Bank.
Gunvor Group's core earnings rose by a quarter in 2013. It expects results to improve again this year despite the brief turmoil it faced in March due to the threat of sanctions given its co-founder Gennady Timchemko's close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Those concerns dissipated when that Timchemko sold his stake in the firm. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* The shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors with one exception: 2016 compensation report did not find a majority of the consultative vote Source text - http://bit.ly/2onnOik
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.