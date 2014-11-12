TRLPC-Gunvor renews and increased $700 mln refinery loan

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 12 Swiss oil and energy trader
Gunvor said on Wednesday that it has renewed an increased $700
million secured borrowing base facility that was originally
arranged in October 2012 for $625 million.
The facility supports working capital needs at Gunvor's
Independent Belgian Refinery in Antwerp.
The one-year financing closed oversubscribed and bank
commitments were scaled back.
ING Bank was bookrunner and mandated lead arranger on the
financing, which saw support from existing lenders, some of
which increased their participation level, and one new lender.
The bank group comprises ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole CIB,
Credit Suisse, DBS, ING Bank, Nedbank, Rabobank, Raiffeisen Bank
International, Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien,
Societe Generale and Unicredit Bank, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Gunvor is currently syndicating a $900 million revolving
credit facility to replace the maturing tranche of its $1.5
billion European loan that was signed in December last
year.
That financing is oversubscribed and will be increased,
Gunvor said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)