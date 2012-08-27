Gunvor eyes Sept start for Petroplus German refinery

FRANKFURT Aug 27 Swiss-based trader Gunvor expects to restart at the beginning of September the southern German Ingolstadt refinery it bought from Petroplus earlier this year, the receiver in Germany said in a statement on Monday.

"Gunvor is the operator with immediate effect and will reopen production at the refinery probably at the start of September," the receiver and Gunvor said in a joint statement.

Gunvor, which is co-owned by a Russian tycoon, in May bought the 100,000 barrels per day plant from the insolvent Petroplus to build on its presence in Europe.

The plant has been in stand-by mode for seven months while the sales process was going through.

Revving it up again will take several days.

It produces gasoline, diesel, heating oil and bitumen. Prior to its temporary closure, it had annual sales of $4 billion and a market share of oil products of 20 to 30 percent in the Bavarian state and the adjacent region.