CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-RLPC-Gunvor launches $1.2 bln syndicated loan

(In paragraph 7, corrects range of commitments on offer)
By Alasdair Reilly
LONDON Oct 24 Swiss oil and energy trader
Gunvor said on Thursday it has launched syndication of a $1.2
billion revolving credit facility to diversify its financing
sources and to support new investments and existing operations.
A bank meeting will be held in Geneva on Oct. 29, 2013.
The loan, which is available to Gunvor International and
Gunvor SA, will also replace an existing $1.16 billion loan
agreed in December last year, banking sources said.
The new financing is split between a 364-day facility and a
three-year facility, the size of which will be determined by
market appetite.
Active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the
financing are ABN AMRO Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, ING Bank,
Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale.
Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland are mandated lead
arrangers and bookrunners on the financing. Credit Suisse is
facility agent.
Banks are invited to commit $70 million - $15 million to the
deal in syndication.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)