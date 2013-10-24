版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 21:29 BJT

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-RLPC-Gunvor launches $1.2 bln syndicated loan

(In paragraph 7, corrects range of commitments on offer)

By Alasdair Reilly

LONDON Oct 24 Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor said on Thursday it has launched syndication of a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility to diversify its financing sources and to support new investments and existing operations.

A bank meeting will be held in Geneva on Oct. 29, 2013.

The loan, which is available to Gunvor International and Gunvor SA, will also replace an existing $1.16 billion loan agreed in December last year, banking sources said.

The new financing is split between a 364-day facility and a three-year facility, the size of which will be determined by market appetite.

Active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the financing are ABN AMRO Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, ING Bank, Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale.

Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the financing. Credit Suisse is facility agent.

Banks are invited to commit $70 million - $15 million to the deal in syndication. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐