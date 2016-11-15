LPC-Gunvor Group closes US$725m borrowing base facility

Nov 15 Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor Group
has closed a US$725m borrowing base facility to support its
Dutch operations, the company said in a statement.
The facility, launched by subsidiary Gunvor SA and Gunvor
Belgium NV, will provide working capital for the company's
refining activities in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region.
The 364-day facility launched at US$700m and was
oversubscribed at US$805m, before being scaled back to US$725m.
Thirteen banks participated in the deal. ING acted as
coordinator, bookrunning mandated lead arranger (MLA) and was
the facility and security agent. Rabobank was senior MLA and
co-arranger.
Societe Generale and DBS Bank were MLAs, while Raiffeisen
Bank, Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole, Nedbank, ABN Amro,
Unicredit, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Mizuho all served as lead
arrangers. MUFG was arranger.
Gunvor's operations in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
region comprise the Gunvor Petroleum Antwerp, Gunvor Petroleum
Rotterdam and the Maasvlakte Olie Terminal.
The latter two were added to the facility this year
following Gunvor's acquisition of GPR and its share in MOT in
February.
