Oil trader Gunvor sounded out rivals to sell itself - WSJ

April 7 Gunvor Group Ltd, one of the
world's largest oil traders, has discussed a possible sale of
the company with at least two competitors, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Any potential deal would further consolidate a sector
already dominated by a handful of players such as Glencore
, Vitol, Mercuria and Trafigura.
However, Gunvor Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist said the
company had no sale plans at this time, the Journal reported.
"I expect to remain a dominant shareholder in the group for
the foreseeable future," Tornqvist told the Journal via email.
Tornqvist is the majority owner of the closely held Swiss
firm, which also trades coal, liquefied natural gas, biofuels,
power and emissions.
Tornqvist said last week 2017 would be focused on building
up the commodities trader's U.S. interests, and added that he
expects to announce a buyer for Gunvor's stake in a Rotterdam
terminal by the end of June.
Gunvor on Monday said net profit fell to $315 million in
2016, from a record $1.25 billion the year before that was
boosted by asset sales.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)