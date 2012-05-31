版本:
Trader Gunvor to buy Petroplus German refinery

GENEVA May 31 Trading house Gunvor said on Thursday it has agreed to purchase a German oil plant from insolvent refiner Petroplus and will restart operations as soon as possible.

The acquisition of the 100,000-barrels-per-day Ingolstadt site follows the Swiss-based trader's purchase of Petroplus' Antwerp plant in March.

