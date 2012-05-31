Trader Gunvor to buy Petroplus German refinery

BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
GENEVA May 31 Trading house Gunvor said on Thursday it has agreed to purchase a German oil plant from insolvent refiner Petroplus and will restart operations as soon as possible.
The acquisition of the 100,000-barrels-per-day Ingolstadt site follows the Swiss-based trader's purchase of Petroplus' Antwerp plant in March.
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013