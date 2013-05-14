版本:
Oil trader Gunvor's 2012 revenues topped $90 bln-document

MOSCOW May 14 Oil trader Gunvor reported a rise in revenue to over $93.1 billion in 2012 from $87.3 billion in 2011, the company said in a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Swiss-based trading firm said its profits were $301.1 million in 2012, down from $329.7 million in 2011. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova. Editing by Jane Merriman)
