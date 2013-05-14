Oil trader Gunvor's 2012 revenues topped $90 bln-document

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
MOSCOW May 14 Oil trader Gunvor reported a rise in revenue to over $93.1 billion in 2012 from $87.3 billion in 2011, the company said in a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The Swiss-based trading firm said its profits were $301.1 million in 2012, down from $329.7 million in 2011. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova. Editing by Jane Merriman)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.