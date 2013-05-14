UPDATE 1-Oil trader Gunvor's 2012 revenue tops $90 bln

(Adds context, detail)

MOSCOW May 14 Oil trader Gunvor reported a rise in revenue to $93.1 billion in 2012 while its profit margin was less than half a percent, a company document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Swiss-based Gunvor, which is releasing its annual results publicly for the first time, said revenue grew from $87.3 billion in 2011. Net profit fell to $301.1 million in 2012 from $329.7 million a year earlier.

This left an annual profit margin of just 0.32 percent, although Gunvor's profits were dented in 2012 by a one-off award of $83.6 million to its employees.

It said core earnings in 2012 were $575 million.

Large commodity trading houses with tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue have sometimes struggled to convert higher traded volumes into profits.

Rival Glencore has said its margins in the oil sector are below 1 percent and top oil trader Vitol had a gross margin of just 0.8 percent in 2011 - the last year for which data was available.

Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko and Torbjorn Tornqvist, released the filing as it seeks to raise $300 million through a bond issue.