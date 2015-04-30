Gunvor earnings rise despite Russian exposure cut

| LONDON, April 30
LONDON, April 30 Trading house Gunvor on
Thursday reported a rise in core earnings and traded volumes
saying it emerged stronger from brief turmoil in 2014 when its
Russian co-founder sold out of the business now worth at least
$2.7 billion.
Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko sold his 50-percent
voting stake in Gunvor to another co-founder and chief executive
Torbjorn Tornqvist in March 2014, a day before the United States
slapped sanctions on him and other allies of Russian President
Vladimir Putin over the crisis in Ukraine.
Afterwards, Gunvor quickly resumed full operations and
banking lines and expanded into new markets, including base
metals trading, while cutting its exposure to Russia, which had
long been responsible for a very large chunk of its business.
"Gunvor had a challenging year, but the company has emerged
stronger - more efficient, more focused and even more
transparent," said Jacques Erni, Gunvor's chief financial
officer.
Gunvor never disclosed how much Timchenko was paid by
Tornqvist, who now owns 100 percent voting stock in Gunvor.
Its results reported on Thursday showed Gunvor had a net
asset value of $2.73 billion at the end of 2014, up 12 percent
from $2.44 billion a year earlier, when Tornqvist owned only
half the voting stock.
"The enterprise value of Gunvor is obviously higher," Erni
told Reuters.
Tornqvist has said he would like to reduce his stake in
Gunvor over time but has not decided yet whether he will sell
the stock externally or to employees.
STRONG CASH POSITION
Gunvor said its cash position rose by 56 percent to $1.48
billion from a year earlier, which Erni said could be used for
acquisitions at a time Gunvor is reducing its exposure to Russia
and diversifying into other markets.
"2015 has started very well trading-wise, and we are also
actively looking at new investments and new opportunities," Erni
said. He said Gunvor had used cash to buy back as much as $150
million of its $500 million bond so far.
Gunvor sold its Russian coal assets this year and is looking
to sell its prized oil loading terminals on the Russian Baltic
and Black Sea. Erni said Gunvor hoped to close the deals this
year.
He said Gunvor's financing lines increased by about $500
million in 2014 and today stood at over $20 billion.
Trading volumes rose to 137 million metric tonnes, up from
131 million in 2013, and included for the first time industrial
metals trading activities. Revenue slipped 2.9 percent to $88
billion, reflecting lower commodity prices.
By comparison, Vitol, the world's largest trading house, saw
revenue fall by a tenth last year to $270 billion.
Erni said oil and refined products still represented three
quarters of 2014 revenue with gas, coal and base metals
representing the rest.
Geographically, a third of its revenue came from Asia while
Russia was responsible for 15-20 percent as opposed to more than
a half several years ago.
Gunvor also reported a 20 percent rise in operating profit
to $432 million, and a 5 percent increase in core earnings or
EBITDA to $752 million.
Net profits fell 13 percent to $267 million after Gunvor
wrote down its investment in small Swedish oil and gas explorer
PA Resources, Erni said.
