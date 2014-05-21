Commodity trader Gunvor denies Russian report it up for sale

BRIEF-Laureate Education says Istanbul Bilgi University receives audit results
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC filing
MOSCOW May 21 Commodity trading house Gunvor denied a Russian newspaper report on Wednesday that it was up for sale after its major shareholder Gennady Timchenko sold his stake in March just before the United States imposed sanctions on him over Ukraine.
Russia's Kommersant business daily quoted market sources as saying the Swiss-based trader had discussed a possible sale to Kremlin-controlled oil producer Rosneft.
"The article is pure fiction. The company is not up for sale," said a spokesman for Gunvor.
A Rosneft spokesman also said there "was no such offer". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, April 19 Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors said a strategic plan put forward by Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel at an investor day on Wednesday was "incomplete" given the firm's lack of engagement with U.S. suitor PPG.
LONDON, April 19 A report by the British government auditor said the UK is losing up to 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) a year in value added tax (VAT) because of fraud or error by sellers using online marketplaces eBay and Amazon.