UPDATE 1-With cash from Russian sales, Gunvor readies European expansion

By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Sept 28 Gunvor is close to buying its
third refinery in Europe, reinvesting money from asset sales in
Russia, in a major turnaround for the Swiss trading house since
its deep links with Moscow nearly brought it to a collapse only
18 months ago.
Industry and banking sources told Reuters on Monday Gunvor
had entered into exclusive talks with Kuwait Petroleum Corp
(KPC) to buy its Dutch refinery in Rotterdam adding to its
refining portfolio in Germany and Belgium.
The quick overhaul at Gunvor, led by Chief Executive
Torbjorn Tornqvist, has surprised many rivals and market
watchers many of whom had predicted tough times for the company
after its co-founder, Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko, was
put on a U.S. sanctions list.
In March 2014, the United States slapped sanctions on
Timchenko and other allies of President Vladimir Putin following
Russia's annexation of Crimea. The U.S. Treasury said it
believed Putin had investments in Gunvor and may have access to
its funds although it never elaborated.
The move plunged Gunvor into brief turmoil even though it
said Timchenko had sold out his 50 percent stake in the firm a
day before sanctions were imposed.
"It was a question of the firm's survival," one insider
said, as some banks and peer trading houses had briefly stopped
dealing with the firm.
Tornqvist, a Swedish oil trader who started his career at BP
, said at the time it was the most challenging moment in
Gunvor's history.
The situation improved after U.S. officials said they did
not want sanctions on Timchenko to affect Gunvor. Most
counterparties quickly resumed dealings with Gunvor which trades
oil, refined products, gas and metals across 100 countries.
"CASH COW"
Tornqvist teamed up with Timchenko in 1997, and three years
later the two formally launched Gunvor, a name that translates
to "Vigilant in War" in old Scandinavian. His own name,
Torbjorn, means Thunder Bear.
Tornqvist, who after buying out Timchenko for an undisclosed
sum became 100 percent owner of Gunvor's voting stock, was quick
to announce he would cut exposure to Russia and rebalance its
portfolio to acquire new assets in Europe, the United States,
Asia and South America.
Tornqvist himself once said that Gunvor grew from a small
firm into one of the world's largest trading houses thanks to
excellent connections in Russia.
So few rivals believed the firm would be able to achieve a
quick turnaround.
"I always thought of Gunvor as a one-trick pony. A company
with one cash cow - Russia," said a top executive at a rival
firm.
But over the past year Tornqvist has managed to sell
Gunvor's main assets in Russia to businessman Andrei Bokarev and
generated so much cash that he launched a buy-back of a Gunvor
bond and is now buying the Dutch refinery.
Gunvor declined to comment on the new acquisition. KPC was
not immediately available for comment.
The refinery, which can process 88,000 barrels per day,
would be Gunvor's third, in addition to its refineries in
Ingolstadt, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium.
Sources said Gunvor had entered into exclusive talks to buy
the plant and would keep it operational rather than turning it
into a storage facility, which would have triggered job losses.
Gunvor bought its first refinery following the collapse of
refining conglomerate Petroplus. But the outlook for the sector
has improved over the past year after oil prices fell steeply
and refining margins increased.
