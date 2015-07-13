Trading house Gunvor sells bulk of its stake in Ust-Luga oil terminal

LONDON, July 13 Energy trading house Gunvor has
sold a controlling stake in its Ust-Luga oil products terminal
to Russian businessman Andrei Bokarev, the Swiss-based company
said on Monday.
Bokarev will take a 74 percent stake in the terminal, which
has a capacity of more than 30 million metric tons a year, and
Gunvor will retain a 26 percent stake, the trading house said in
a statement.
It did not disclose the financial details of the sale.
Gunvor, one of the world's top five oil trading houses, has
been seeking to limit its exposure to Russia since former
co-owner, Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, was hit with
U.S. sanctions last year.
Gunvor's Chief Executive, Torbjorn Tornqvist, told media
last month that it wants to sell the bulk of its terminals in
Russia, which in addition to Ust-Luga include the Novorossiisk
fuel oil terminal on the Black Sea.
Earlier this year, Gunvor also sold its 30 percent stake in
Russian coal producer Kolmar to Bokarev, who is involved in the
coal mining and steelmaking industries.
(Reporting By Libby George and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by
Susan Fenton)