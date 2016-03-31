Unit of China's Guosen defaults on dim sum yuan bond - FT

BRIEF-Jaguar exceeds 2016 gold production guidance company positioned for growth and higher production in 2017
HONG KONG, March 31 A unit of China's Guosen Securities, one of the country's largest brokerages, has defaulted on a Hong Kong-traded yuan bond, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a document seen by the paper.
The default would be the first debt breach by a state-owned enterprise in the offshore bond market in nearly two decades, the paper said.
Guosen Securities said its Hong Kong unit was preparing a statement to be issued later on Thursday. It gave no further detail. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Athersys subsidiary and leading animal health company enter into research and option agreement for cell therapy
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest an initial $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.