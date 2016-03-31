版本:
2016年 3月 31日 星期四 11:25 BJT

Unit of China's Guosen defaults on dim sum yuan bond - FT

HONG KONG, March 31 A unit of China's Guosen Securities, one of the country's largest brokerages, has defaulted on a Hong Kong-traded yuan bond, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a document seen by the paper.

The default would be the first debt breach by a state-owned enterprise in the offshore bond market in nearly two decades, the paper said.

Guosen Securities said its Hong Kong unit was preparing a statement to be issued later on Thursday. It gave no further detail. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

