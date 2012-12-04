版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 02:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ex-Goldman director Gupta may stay free on bail while he appeals conviction

Dec 4 * U.S. appeals court says former Goldman Sachs director rajat gupta may

stay free on bail while he appeals his conviction -- court hearing * Ruling issued by 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals in New York

