Ex-Goldman director Gupta loses wiretap ruling

March 27 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta on Tuesday lost his bid to suppress wiretap evidence from his upcoming trial on insider trading charges.

Gupta, a former chief of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, also lost his bid to have part of the government's criminal case against him thrown out.

Both rulings were issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff.

Gupta is the highest-ranking corporate executive charged in the government's broad-based insider trading probe.

Prosecutors accused him of passing tips to Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who is now serving an 11-year prison term.

