Ex-Goldman director Gupta loses wiretap ruling

March 27 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director Rajat Gupta on Tuesday lost his bid to suppress wiretap
evidence from his upcoming trial on insider trading charges.
Gupta, a former chief of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, also
lost his bid to have part of the government's criminal case
against him thrown out.
Both rulings were issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff.
Gupta is the highest-ranking corporate executive charged in
the government's broad-based insider trading probe.
Prosecutors accused him of passing tips to Galleon Group
hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who is now serving an 11-year
prison term.