版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 00:38 BJT

BRIEF-Gurit Holding CFO Markus Knuesli Amacker to leave Gurit by May 2015

Nov 10 Gurit Holding AG :

* Says CFO Markus Knuesli Amacker to leave Gurit by May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
