BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY 2014 net sales of CHF 335.8 mln, up 19.4 pct

Jan 30 Gurit Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net sales of 335.8 million Swiss francs ($365 million) up 19.4 percent from 281.1 million Swiss francs year ago

* Estimates that recent strengthening of Swiss franc compared to average exchange rates 2014 will negatively impact reported CHF value of its sales in 2015 by approximately 5 percent to 8 percent

* Impact on 2015 balance sheet total in CHF is currently estimated at around 12 percent compared to year end 2014

* Impact on equity ratio is not expected to be significant