MOVES-Reinsurer Guy Carpenter names Peter Stubbings CEO of Bermuda office

BRIEF-Uni-Pixel files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series A-1 convertible preferred stock
April 25 Guy Carpenter & Co Llc, a reinsurance subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said it promoted Peter Stubbings to chief executive of its Bermuda operations, effective immediately.
Stubbings was previously chairman of the Bermuda office.
Guy Carpenter also said Richard Keegan would join its Bermuda team in May as a senior vice president.
Keegan, who will report to Stubbings, joins from Aon Benfield in Bermuda, where he was a property retrocession broker. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Evans Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of public offering of 400,000 shares of common stock
LIMA, Jan 18 Peru is freezing Camargo Correa SA's bank accounts as it investigates the Brazilian engineering company for possible corruption, the attorney general's office said late on Tuesday.