版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 17:59 BJT

MOVES-Reinsurer Guy Carpenter names Peter Stubbings CEO of Bermuda office

April 25 Guy Carpenter & Co Llc, a reinsurance subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said it promoted Peter Stubbings to chief executive of its Bermuda operations, effective immediately.

Stubbings was previously chairman of the Bermuda office.

Guy Carpenter also said Richard Keegan would join its Bermuda team in May as a senior vice president.

Keegan, who will report to Stubbings, joins from Aon Benfield in Bermuda, where he was a property retrocession broker. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐