Guyana says Exxon to begin offshore drilling, Venezuela irked

| GEORGETOWN, March 5
GEORGETOWN, March 5 Exxon Mobil will
start exploration drilling at the large Stabroek Block off the
coast of Guyana on Friday, the government said, in a move that
could inflame a long-running territorial row with neighboring
Venezuela.
"They are doing the preparatory work, and actual drilling is
expected to commence tomorrow morning," Guyana's Natural
Resources Minister Robert Persaud told Reuters on Thursday.
Guyanese officials said President Donald Ramotar met Exxon
Mobil officials in Georgetown this week and the company's
exploration rig ship, Deepwater Champion, was now in position at
the concession area.
The waters lie off a border region claimed by Venezuela in a
territorial controversy dating back more than a century.
The two South American nations squabbled over the Essequibo
area, which is the size of the U.S. State of Georgia, for much
of the 20th century. Venezuela calls it a "reclamation zone,"
but in practice it functions as Guyanese territory.
Ramotar's government says Venezuela has written to Exxon's
office in Guyana protesting about the movement of its rig.
In 2013, Venezuela's navy briefly seized a U.S.-chartered
oil survey ship and 36 crew members, carrying out a seabed
survey for Texas-based Anadarko in conjunction with Guyanese
authorities, due to the territorial dispute.
Guyana "has requested that the Government of the Bolivarian
Republic of Venezuela desist from taking any actions that could
only result in the stymieing of the development of Guyana and
its people and that would be in contravention of international
law," the government in Georgetown said in a statement.
Venezuelan officials were not available for comment.
In a statement, Exxon said it was operating the block under
license from Guyana. "Border disputes are a matter for
governments to resolve through bilateral discussions and
appropriate international organizations," it added.
Exxon signed an agreement with Guyana to explore the 26,800
square kilometer block, 100 to 200 miles (160 to 320 km)
offshore, in 1999.
Oil companies have been increasingly interested in the
northeastern shoulder of South America since a discovery off
nearby French Guyana in 2011 that industry experts described as
a game-changer for the region's energy prospects.
