U.S. power developer pulls out of $858 mln Guyana project

GEORGETOWN Aug 12 U.S.-based power developer
Sithe Global has pulled out of an $858 million hydroelectric
generation project in the South American nation of Guyana,
citing political wrangling that prevented it from obtaining
financing.
Sithe Global, majority owned by hedge funds managed by
investment giant Blackstone Group LP, said the Guyanese
parliament had not fully supported legislation needed for the
Inter-American Development Bank to provide financing for the
165-megawatt dam.
"The project cannot move forward, despite 16 years of work
and over US$16 million of independent Sithe Global expenditures
and more than US$15 million of Government expenditures," Sithe
Global said in an ad published in Guyanese newspapers Sunday.
A planned $100 million IADB financing deal required
unanimous parliamentary backing for legislation creating
environmental protections for the area around the site and
raising government loan guarantees to state-owned companies.
The country's main opposition party, A Partnership for
National Unity, opposed the measures on complaints of mounting
costs and lack of transparency in the project's construction.
A former Guyanese auditor general noted the expected price
of the Amaila Falls dam was now almost triple its previous
estimates, adding it appeared to cost double that of similar
projects in Brazil.
The government says the cost of the Brazilian projects did
not include building roads and transmission lines.
President Donald Ramotar insists the dam is crucial for
lowering power bills and reducing the former British colony's
reliance on polluting diesel-fired generators.
Guyana also wants to boost generation capacity as it
stimulates its nascent mining industry.
Ramotar on Monday said he wants the project to continue,
though it was unclear if he would seek to woo Sithe Global back.
Sithe Global is 99 percent owned by funds managed by
Blackstone, which purchased an 80 percent interest in 2005 and
increased its stake to 99 percent in 2011.