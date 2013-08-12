UPDATE 1-U.S. power developer pulls out of $858 mln Guyana project

GEORGETOWN, Aug 12 U.S.-based power developer
Sithe Global has pulled out of an $858 million hydroelectric
generation project in the South American nation of Guyana,
citing political wrangling that prevented it from obtaining
financing.
Sithe Global, majority owned by hedge funds managed by
investment giant Blackstone Group LP, said the Guyanese
parliament had not fully supported legislation needed for the
Inter-American Development Bank to provide financing for the
165-megawatt dam.
Guyana President Donald Ramotar said the company's
withdrawal from the project could jeopardize a $250 million
environment protection deal signed with Norway, from which the
government had set aside $80 million toward financing the hydro
project.
"The project cannot move forward, despite 16 years of work
and over US$16 million of independent Sithe Global expenditures
and more than US$15 million of government expenditures," Sithe
Global said in an ad published in Guyanese newspapers Sunday.
A planned $100 million IADB financing deal required
unanimous parliamentary backing for legislation creating
environmental protections for the area around the site and
raising government loan guarantees to state-owned companies.
The country's main opposition party, A Partnership for
National Unity, opposed the measures on complaints of mounting
costs and lack of transparency in the project's construction.
"The US$80 million we have earned by selling carbon credits
to Norway is in real danger of being lost since this was to be
plowed into this project as our equity," Ramotar said in a
statement on Monday.
Norway has said it could provide up to $250 million for
sustainable development if Guyana can keep deforestation from
spreading, though Guyana has complained of delays in actual
disbursement of the funds.
The government insists the Amaila Falls dam is crucial for
lowering power bills and reducing the former British colony's
reliance on polluting diesel-fired generators.
A former Guyanese auditor general noted the expected price
of the dam was now almost triple its previous estimates, adding
it appeared to cost double that of similar projects around the
world, including Brazil.
The government says the comparison is unfair since the costs
of the other projects did not include building roads and
transmission lines.
Sithe Global is 99 percent owned by funds managed by
Blackstone, which purchased an 80 percent interest in 2005 and
increased its stake to 99 percent in 2011.