Guyana says Venezuela navy evicted survey ship from its waters

| BRIDGETOWN
BRIDGETOWN Oct 11 Guyana's government said on
Friday the navy of neighboring Venezuela had evicted a ship used
by a U.S. oil exploration company from Guyanese waters, calling
the move unprecedented and a serious threat to security.
Guyana's foreign ministry said a Venezuelan naval vessel on
Thursday ordered the RV Teknik Perdana to change course and stop
surveying. The ministry said the ship, which was being used by
Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp, was then escorted
to the Venezuelan island of Margarita.
Officials at Venezuela's defense ministry were not
immediately available to comment. A border dispute between the
two countries began more than a century ago, and oil exploration
in recent years has only fan the flames.
"The actions taken by the Venezuelan navy vessel constitute
a serious threat to the peace of this sub-region," Guyana's
foreign ministry said in a statement after Thursday's incident.
After a disagreement about whose territory the RV Teknik
Perdana was working in, Guyana's foreign ministry said its crew
was told to change course and switch off its surveying gear.
"It was then clear the vessel and its crew were not only
being escorted out of Guyana's waters, but were under arrest.
These actions by the Venezuelan naval vessel are unprecedented
in Guyana-Venezuela relations," the statement said.
Guyana said it had demanded the immediate release of the
vessel, and that it was looking for a diplomatic resolution.
Asked about the case, Venezuela's Petroleum Minister Rafael
Ramirez told reporters in Caracas the Venezuelan government was
checking the reports.
Guyana awarded Anadarko Petroleum Corp a deep water
exploration license in June last year for a block named Roraima,
although details of the concession have not been revealed.
Oil companies have been increasingly interested in the
northeastern shoulder of South America since a discovery off
nearby French Guyana in 2011 that industry experts described as
a game-changer for the region's energy prospects.
Venezuela and Guyana have long argued about the status of
the disputed Essequibo region, an area on the border about the
size of the U.S. state of Georgia, and over rights to the ocean
resources that lie offshore. Venezuela calls it a "reclamation
zone," but in practice it functions as Guyanese territory.