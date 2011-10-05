UPDATE 2-Guyana Goldfields signs stability deal, shares up

* Deal sets royalty, tax regime for Aurora project
* Permits, licenses to be issued within 45 days
* Shares rise 6.52 percent to C$8.00 on TSX
(Adds details, share price)
TORONTO, Oct 5 Canadian miner Guyana Goldfields
(GUY.TO) said on Wednesday it has reached a stability agreement
with the Guyanese government, the final step in obtaining a
mining license for its Aurora gold project in the South
American country.
The company said that all permits and licenses for the
project will be issued within 45 days, sending shares up 6.52
percent to C$8.00 on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after
market open on Wednesday .
"This watershed agreement is an important milestone for
Guyana Goldfields as it will allow the advancement of the mine
development project under a clear and stable fiscal and royalty
regime," the company said in a statement.
Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, Guyana
Goldfields will pay a 5 percent royalty on gold sales at or
below $1,000 an ounce and 8 percent on gold sales over $1,000
an ounce. The company will pay corporate income tax at a rate
of 30 percent.
The Aurora project is located about 170 kilometers (105
miles) west of Guyana's capital, Georgetown, and has a measured
and indicated resource of 5.71 million ounces of gold,
according to the company's website.
The Toronto-based company plans to mine the project using a
combination of open pit and underground mining. It has already
started off-site infrastructure construction for the project.
Guyana Goldfields said that once it receives the mining
license, it will begin preliminary on-site construction work,
including building road access and an airstrip.
In 2009, an internal assessment pegged development costs
for the project at about $520 million, according to a
presentation on the company's website. Last month, Guyana
Goldfields said that capital costs would rise, based on rising
steel, fuel and equipment costs, but gave no detailed figures.
A full feasibility study is due in December.
($1=$1.05 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Derek Caney and Peter
Galloway)