GW Pharma's cannabis drug gets orphan drug status

April 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) has granted GW Pharmaceuticals Plc's experimental
cannabis-derived epilepsy drug "orphan" status for a third group
of patients affected by a rare form of the disease.
GW said on Thursday that its drug, Epidiolex, had been
granted the status for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis
complex (TSC), a rare genetic disorder that causes epilepsy in
about 80 percent to 90 percent of the patients afflicted with
it.
TSC is the third orphan indication that GW is targeting
within its Epidiolex clinical development program.
Orphan status is granted to drugs aimed at treating rare
diseases, giving the developer incentives such as a seven-year
marketing exclusivity in the United States.
There are about 50,000 people in the United States and
nearly 1 million worldwide estimated to have TSC, according to
the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.
GW Pharma's drug is being tested in four final-stage Phase
III epilepsy trials, with results expected this year that the
drugmaker hopes will confirm the therapeutic benefits of
cannabinoids, the active ingredients found in marijuana.
GW said last month it had in a clinical trial successfully
treated children with Dravet syndrome, another rare form of
severe epilepsy.
The company said then that it would request a meeting with
the FDA to discuss its plans to seek regulatory approval for
treating this particular form of epilepsy.
GW's London-listed shares were up marginally at 506.25 pence
at 1150 GMT. The company's U.S. stock nudged up about 2
percent to $87.84 in light premarket trading.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)