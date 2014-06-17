版本:
GW Pharma's cannabis drug helps in resistant epilepsy

LONDON, June 17 GW Pharmaceuticals, which is developing a range of drugs based on cannabis, said on Tuesday its experimental product Epidiolex had produced promising results in children and young adults with treatment-resistant epilepsy.

The findings follow an assessment of 27 patients treated with the drug for 12 weeks.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)
