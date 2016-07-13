UPDATE 1-GW Pharma to raise $252 mln after cannabis drug success

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 British drug developer GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said it would raise $252 million through the issue of 2.8 million shares on the Nasdaq.
Shares in the company have been gaining after positive trial results of its experimental drug Epidiolex, and have notched up gains of more than 50 percent this year, shrugging off early declines.
GW Pharma's drug reduced the incidence of seizures in people suffering from rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.
The company, which was founded in 1998 with the aim of capitalizing on the medical benefits of cannabis, said the American Depositary Shares would be sold at $90 per share.
GW Pharma has had a rocky time on the London stock market, and in 2013 opted for a dual listing on the Nasdaq, where it has raised more than $500 million from U.S. investors.
The company's stock was down 2 percent at 600.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.