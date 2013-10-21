版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 21日 星期一 14:23 BJT

GW Pharma cannabis drug gets green light in France

LONDON Oct 21 GW Pharmaceuticals' cannabis-derived drug Sativex has been recommended for approval in France for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis, the drugmaker said on Monday.

Sativex will be sold in France by GW's European partner Almirall following completion of national pricing and reimbursement procedures.

The drug - which is sprayed under the tongue - is currently available in Britain, Spain, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Israel, Austria, Poland, Sweden, Italy and Finland.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐