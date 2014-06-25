BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals share sale raises $126.3 mln

June 25 GW Pharmaceuticals :
* Closing of previously announced offering on NASDAQ global
market by GW and some selling shareholders of 1,700,000 American
depositary shares
* ADSs sold in offering consisted of 1,455,000 ADSs sold by
company, and 500,000 ADSS sold by selling shareholders, and
raised gross proceeds to GW of $126.3 million
* GW did not receive any proceeds from sale of ADSS by
selling shareholders in this offering
* Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen and Company
acted as joint book-running managers for offering
