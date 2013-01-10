UPDATE 1-Gymboree poaches second Gap executive, names new CFO

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 Children's clothes company Gymboree Corp poached a second executive from Gap Inc in two days, naming Evan Price as Chief Financial Officer.
Price, who was vice president of finance of Gap North America since December 2012 and VP of Old Navy North America from July to December 2012, will take over the privately-held retailer as finance chief by January 21, Gymboree said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the company said Mark Breitbard, president of the Gap's North American division was going to take over as Chief Executive of Gymboree.
Gymboree was taken private by Bain Capital Partners for $1.8 billion in 2011. Chief Executive Matthew McCauley resigned in September last year.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.