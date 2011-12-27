Gymnastics-Olympic silver medallist Bouhail doubtful for London

Dec 27 Olympic vault silver medallist
Thomas Bouhail of France is doubtful for next year's London
Games after breaking his leg in training.
The 25-year-old, who finished second to Poland's Leszek
Blanik in Beijing in 2008 before taking gold in the 2010 world
championships, said in a statement on Tuesday that an operation
on his leg had been successful.
Bouhail faces a race against time to be fit for the London
Olympics which take place from July 27 to Aug. 12.
