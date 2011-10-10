Gymnastics-British men stumble in Olympic bid

TOKYO Oct 10 Britain's male gymnastics team
will have to make a last-gasp bid to qualify for next year's
home Olympics after failing to secure one of the eight London
places up for grabs at the world championships on Monday.
A Japanese team led by Kohei Uchimura, who will seek his
third successive world all-around title later this week in
Tokyo, won the men's qualifying with a score of 364.291 points
to secure their spot at the 2012 Games.
The United States trailed Japan on 361.583 with Olympic
champions China third on 359.126, the first time since 2004 they
have qualified below first in a major competition.
Britain's men could finish only 10th after poor high bar
performances and must now try to qualify at the Olympic test
event in London in January, cutting into valuable preparation
time for the Games.
The Britons, who had high hopes of taking a full men's team
to a Games for the first time since 1992 after coming seventh in
last year's worlds, failed to match their female counterparts
who booked their Olympic spot at the weekend.
"This was a very disappointing day," British performance
director Tim Jones said. "We did not expect to make so many
mistakes on high bar.
"However, our gymnasts are a talented group who will rise to
the challenge of qualifying for the Olympic Games at the second
opportunity in January."
Scoring starts from scratch in Wednesday's team finals, when
three gymnasts compete on each apparatus with all three scores
counting.
