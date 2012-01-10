UPDATE 2-Keatings and Purvis secure British Olympic berth

(Adds quotes)
* Britain make amends for Tokyo nightmare
* Home team outclass rivals to secure Olympic spot
* France, Spain and Italy also make cut
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, Jan 10 Daniel Purvis and Daniel
Keatings demonstrated their all-round skills on Tuesday to
ensure the British men would not miss out on their own Olympic
party as they won the qualifying event for the London Games.
The British team, featuring Olympic pommel horse bronze
medallist Louis Smith and 2009 world all-round silver medallist
Keatings, had to wait until 199 days before the Games kick off
to secure their place in the final lineup after failing to make
the cut during last October's world championships in Tokyo.
Britain finished on 358.227 points, more than seven ahead of
nearest rivals France. The score would have put them among the
top five qualifiers in Tokyo.
Spain and Italy grabbed the final two men's team spots for
the Olympics. Canada had led the competition after two rotations
but were edged out by just 0.442 of a point.
"I'm very pleased with the team's performance and
relieved...the team realise they didn't fully do themselves
justice in Tokyo, so this is redemption and put a few nightmares
to bed," British coach Eddie van Hoof told reporters.
The four qualifiers on Tuesday will be vying for the Olympic
team accolade with China, Japan, United States, Russia, Ukraine,
Germany, South Korea and Romania.
Three months ago, botched performances on the horizontal bar
cost Britain dear and on Tuesday the same apparatus again proved
to be their weak link as they stood fifth in the standings
following the first of six rotations.
STRONG DISPLAYS
But strong displays on the pommel horse, with Keatings,
Smith and teenager Max Whitlock all breaching the 15-point
barrier thanks to their fast-paced swivels over the wood, helped
them to surge into the lead by the end of the fourth rotation.
As if the strawberry pink backdrop of the arena was not
bright enough, the British competitors set the O2 alight as they
soared through the air to execute dazzling vaults.
With the five men earning scores from 15.633 to 16.266,
deafening chants of GB-GB-GB gave the home team a taste of what
they can expect when they come back for the biggest show on
earth.
Purvis drew gasps with his twisting combination and, after
earning the team's highest score of 16.266 of the day, rivals
all over the world would have noted that he could stake a claim
for the individual Olympic medals later this year.
Having opened up a 6.375 point lead with one apparatus
remaining, Keatings, Purvis and company were determined to enjoy
their moment in the spotlight and effectively turned their
exhibitions on the parallel bars into a victory lap.
After punching the air in delight and swapping high-fives,
they stood on top of the podium caressing their medals.
Repeating Tuesday's success again on July 30, however, is
likely to be only a pipe dream as gymnastics powerhouses China
and Japan should battle it out for the top prize.
"We really had to pull together as a team after Tokyo, train
hard during the festive period, missed out on a lot of treats
but we've really come together as a family now and great to see
everyone do so well," said an exhausted Keatings, who plans to
celebrate the team's success by heading straight to bed.
Asked if it was frustrating that Britain were not granted
automatic Olympic qualification as hosts, Keatings replied: "Not
really, we have to prove that we deserve to be in the Olympics.
We came in today knowing it was the last chance to make it and
luckily pulled together and put in a great performance."
To cap Britain's day, Purvis and Keatings finished first and
third respectively in the all-round standings.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)