Gymnastics-British men secure Olympic berth

LONDON Jan 10 Daniel Purvis and Daniel
Keatings showed off their all-round skills on Tuesday to ensure
the British men would not miss out on their own Olympic party as
they won the qualifying event for the 2012 London Games.
The team, featuring Olympic pommel horse bronze medallist
Louis Smith and 2009 world all-round runner-up Keatings, had to
wait until 199 days before the Games kicks off to secure a place
in the line-up after failing to make the cut at October's world
championships in Tokyo.
They ran away with the honours at the North Greenwich Arena
where they will be hoping to win Olympic medals at the July
27-Aug. 12 Games.
Britain finished on 358.227 points, more than seven ahead of
nearest rivals France. Spain and Italy grabbed the final two
spots for the London event.
The four nations will be vying with China, Japan, United
States, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, South Korea and Romania for
the team title.
