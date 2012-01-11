Gymnastics-Jovtchev makes the cut for record sixth Olympics

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 11 After a restless night
wondering whether he would get the chance to participate at a
record sixth Olympics, Bulgarian Jordan Jovtchev discovered on
Wednesday that he had made the cut for the 2012 Games.
The news, more than 24 hours after the men's qualifying
competition ended, will come as a huge relief to the Bulgarian
gymnastics federeration as the 38-year-old Jovtchev had said its
survival depended on whether he made it to London for the July
27-Aug. 12 event.
"He did great so he deserves to go to the Olympics. He's
exceptional," Jovtchev's coach Krasimir Dunev told Reuters.
Dunev competed alongside Jovtchev as his team mate at the
1992 and 1996 Olympics.
While Dunev gave up the sport more than 15 years ago,
Jovtchev still thrives on the challenge of testing his skills,
and his bruised body, against his 20-something rivals.
"I'm worried about how he keeps going against these younger
rivals. But he does better many of them," said Dunev of
Jovtchev, who plans to compete only in his signature rings
discipline.
Complicated qualification criteria meant officials had to
spend hours going through the results to work out which
individuals would be granted a place at the Games.
Gymnasts from the 12 nations who had earned the right to
send full teams had to be taken out of the equation before
scores from individual athletes could be taken into account.
"Qualifying means a lot. It will be nice to be here again
(for the Olympics)," Jovtchev told Reuters at the thought of
making a return trip to the North Greenwich Arena, which will
also host the Olympic gymnastics event, in July.
"I just want to do another Olympics because I will be the
only male gymnast who has been to six Olympics. To be here will
be unique. It's not 100 percent about winning.
"My goal is to be here and enjoy the Olympic Games without
any pressure as before I was always fighting for a medal.
"I will take a break for a couple of months and then start
training again for the Olympics," added the 2004 rings silver
medallist who has been nursing shoulder and elbow injuries this
week.
The four-times world champion's qualification will ensure
that members of his back-up team, such as Dunev, can sleep well
after securing their jobs for at least a few more months.
"I'm competing to support the Bulgarian gymnastics
federation. If we have a gymnast who goes to the Olympic Games,
then we will have head coach, a masseuse, doctors...going to the
Olympics," Jovtchev, who is also the body's president, said
after competing on Tuesday.
"If we don't have a male going to the Olympics, it will be
tough for the Bulgarian gymnastics federation to survive. (So
keeping a lot of people employed) is part of it."
A pair of double world champions, Brazil's Diego Hypolito
and Vlasios Maras from Greece, will also enjoy the advantage of
having already competed here this week as they too secured
individual spots for the Olympics.
