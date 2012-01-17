Gymnastics-British rhythmic group miss out on Olympics

Jan 17 Britain's rhythmic gymnastics, who
received artistry coaching from ice dance greats Jayne Torvill
and Christopher Dean, failed to qualify for their home Olympics
on Tuesday.
British Gymnastics will not be nominating the group to the
British Olympic Association to take a host nation place at this
year's London Games after they fell short of the benchmark score
set by their governing body at a test event in the capital.
"The girls have done a terrific job to raise their level and
should be very proud of their achievements but unfortunately
they won't be representing GB at this year's Games," British
Gymnastics Olympic Performance Director Tim Jones said in a
statement.
The country has never sent rhythmic gymnasts to an Olympic
group competition.
Torvill and Dean, who won ice dance gold at the 1984
Sarajevo Winter Olympics, spent time with the gymnasts last
month to give them artistic guidance and tips on how to impress
the audience and judges.
There could still be home representation in the individual
rhythmic gymnastics event with Francesca Jones, who competed at
last year's world championships, waiting to hear if she will be
granted a host nation place.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey;
or comment on this story email:
