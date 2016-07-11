Gymnastics-Dominant Biles wins Olympic trials, qualifies for Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SAN JOSE, California, July 10 Simone Biles recorded yet another crushing victory at the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics trials on Sunday, sending a clear message to her rivals that Rio Games gold is her next target.
The three-time reigning world all-around champion who has not lost a major competition since 2013, punched her ticket to Rio in what has become typically ruthless style outdistancing the rest of the elite 14-woman field by a whopping 2.100 points.
Competing on four different apparatus twice, Biles finished with a two-day total score of 123.250 while 16-year-old Lauren Hernandez was second on 121.150 and Aly Raisman third on 119.750.
As the top finisher, Biles automatically qualifies for Rio while a three-member selection panel will review the trials results and announce the four remaining members of the squad later on Sunday. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.