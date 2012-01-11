Gymnastics-Ferrari sets the pace to lead Italy into Olympics

LONDON Jan 11 Vanessa Ferrari hit full
throttle on Wednesday as she led a super-charged Italian team to
glory at the qualifying event for the 2012 Olympics.
Ferrari displayed the form that landed her the 2006
all-round world title by impressing the judges on all four
apparatus to secure the Italians a place in the July 27-Aug. 12
London Games.
Ferrari, Erika Fasana and Carlotta Ferlito made sure Italy
held on to the lead from start to finish as they eclipsed Canada
by 2.708 points. France and a hugely relieved Brazil overcame
falls from the beam to grab the final two spots to complete the
12-nation line-up for the team competition at the Olympics.
They join the United States, Russia, China, Romania,
Britain, Germany, Japan and Australia - who had all booked their
places at the world championships in October.
