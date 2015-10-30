Gymnastics-Biles determined to avoid all-around 'curse'

GLASGOW Oct 29 Blessed with so much talent in her pint-sized frame, Simone Biles basked in the glow of victory on Thursday as she became the first woman to win three successive all-around titles at the world gymnastics championships.

With mission accomplished in Glasgow, the 4-foot-9 dynamo's next goal will be to avoid becoming the next victim of the 'curse of the world all-around champion'.

Since the event was introduced to the Olympic programme in 1952, only three women have captured back-to-back world and Olympic titles -- Larisa Latynina, Ludmilla Tourischeva and Lilia Podkopayeva.

Champion gymnasts of the calibre of Svetlana Khorkina and Shannon Miller have fallen victim to the 'curse' but Biles, who has dominated the event during this Olympic cycle, is determined she will not be adding her name to the list.

"That's a stat that's been placed into everybody's head that you can peak too soon," Biles told Reuters. "We have a peaking pace and I think my pace is just fine. I don't think I have peaked yet."

Biles already has eight gold medals from world championships to her name but could still add three more to her collection in Glasgow as she was the top qualifier for the vault, balance beam and floor exercise apparatus finals.

The 18-year-old American won the all-around title on Thursday despite three glaring errors in her signature events. Had she been anywhere close to her best she would have blown the opposition away.

"I'm shocked by myself. If I could crawl out of my skin and see myself, it would be amazing," said Biles, who plans to recharge before the weekend's apparatus finals by seeing some castles around Scotland on Friday.

"What surprises me is that it was a bad meet for me and to still come out on top with the largest margin of victory (of my three titles) was really crazy because I could have done so much better." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)