Gymnastics-American women power to world team gold

TOKYO Oct 11 The United States stormed to gold
in the women's team event at the world gymnastics championships
on Tuesday to emphatically put down a marker for next year's
London Olympics.
Despite being without Beijing Olympic captain Alicia
Sacramone, who tore her Achilles tendon last week, the U.S.
finished with 179.411 points in Tokyo.
Runners-up Russia, the 2010 champions, were way off the
pace, with 175.329 points, while China took bronze with 172.820
after falls from the beam and asymmetric bars.
As the last notes of Aly Raisman's floor exercise music
faded, the Americans exchanged hugs before walking out with
their index fingers pointed skywards.
"It's turned out being an awesome experience," 16-year-old
Jordyn Wieber told reporters. "We sent a message that we're
really strong as a country.
"Even losing one of our top members we were able to pull
through and won the competition."
Raisman echoed her team mate's sentiments.
"It's an amazing feeling," she said. "I've been dreaming of
this ever since I was a little kid."
Britain's women, led by Beth Tweddle, had their best result
at world level with fifth place, just behind Romania in fourth.
Tweddle, 26, earned the highest mark of the night on the
asymmetric bars - 15.666 - to give herself some consolation
after a mistake in qualifying cost her the chance to defend her
2010 title in the individual final on the apparatus.
"I wanted to prove that I am still up there, I am one of the
top bar workers, and don't forget me for London 2012," Tweddle
told the BBC.
The top eight teams, who also included Germany, Japan and
Australia, gained automatic qualification for the London
Olympics.
The men's team final is scheduled for Wednesday when host
nation Japan will attempt to win a first world team title in 33
years after topping the qualifying.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Clare Fallon.
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more gymnastics stories