Burger chain Habit Restaurants prices IPO at $18/shr

Nov 19 Habit Restaurants Inc, a fast-food restaurant chain known for its burgers, said its initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, valuing the company at about $454.5 million.

The company raised about $90 million from the IPO of 5 million shares.

The offering was priced above the expected price range of $14-$16. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)