Book publisher Hachette says working to resolve Amazon dispute

work to resolve a contract dispute with Amazon after
the online retailer said it was preparing for a long battle with
the book publisher.
Hachette Book Group said in a statement it would "spare no
effort to resume normal business relations with Amazon but under
terms that value appropriately for the years ahead the author's
unique role in creating books, and the publisher's role in
editing, marketing, and distributing them, at the same time that
it recognizes Amazon's importance as a retailer and innovator."
Details of the row are still unknown but several media
reports indicate it is over the pricing of e-books. Neither
company would outline the specifics.
Amazon posted a statement on Tuesday: "Though we remain
hopeful and are working hard to come to a resolution as soon as
possible, we are not optimistic that this will be resolved
soon." [link.reuters.com/zum69v
]
Hachette, the fourth largest book publisher in the United
States, is owned by French media group Lagardere. Its
CEO Arnaud Nourry said on Wednesday he hopes for an early end to
the dispute, adding that it should not affect online sales this
year.
Amazon has been buying fewer print books from Hachette and
last week removed an option to pre-order Hachette titles that
will be published in the future. These include "The Silkworm",
an upcoming novel written by author of the Harry Potter series
J.K. Rowling, under the pen name Robert Galbraith.
Amazon said in its statement that customers looking to buy
one of the affected titles should "purchase a new or used
version from one of our third-party sellers or from one of our
competitors."
Amazon said it would put up half the money for a fund to
help offset the loss in royalties to Hachette authors as a
result of the disagreement if Hachette pays for the other half.
Hachette said it would discuss Amazon's ideas for
compensating authors after such an agreement is reached, and
would be happy to discuss its ideas with Amazon about
compensating authors for "the damage its demand for improved
terms may have done them."
