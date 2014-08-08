Hachette Book Group drops plan to buy Perseus - WSJ

BRIEF-Fusion secures $2.1 million, five year contract to provide single source cloud solutions to leading midwestern and southeastern health system
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
Aug 8 U.S. publisher Hachette Book Group, owned by France's Lagardere SCA, has dropped its plan to buy unlisted Perseus Books Group, citing complications in closing the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Hachette said in June it would keep Perseus's books business and sell its client services business to unlisted book distributor Ingram Content Group.
The financial details of the deal were not specified.
The selling of the client services businesses "ultimately doomed the deal," the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1pgeLMA)
Perseus, owned by private-equity firm Perseus LLC, brings out about 700 titles per year and has a backlist of more than 6,000 books.
Hachette Book Group, Perseus and Ingram Content Group could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Fronsac REIT- May sell up to 10.2 million units at a price of $0.49 per offering unit
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $16.84per share