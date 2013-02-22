Hackers circulate tainted version of China cyber security report

BOSTON Feb 22 Unknown hackers are trying to
infect computers by capitalizing on strong interest in a recent
report by a security firm that accuses the Chinese military of
supporting widespread cyber attacks on U.S. companies.
Tainted digital versions of the report from cyber forensics
firm Mandiant infect PCs with computer viruses that allow
hackers to gain remote control of computers after users attempt
to read those documents, according to security researchers.
Anti-virus software maker Symantec Corp said on its
blog that some of those tainted documents were attached to
Japanese-language emails purporting to be from someone
recommending the report.
Security engineer Brandon Dixon said on his blog that he had
identified a similar document on the Internet, which appeared to
have originated in India.
"It was only a matter of time," Mandiant said on its blog,
adding that its own network had not been compromised. "Reports
downloaded, previously and currently from our website, do not
contain exploits."
The report, which is available from Mandiant atcharges that a secretive Chinese military unit is behind a
series of hacking attacks. It prompted a strong denial from
Beijing and accusations that China was in fact the victim of
U.S. hacking.