Former PA to Murdoch exec Brooks arrested -report

LONDON Jan 6 A long-serving personal
assistant to the former Rupert Murdoch executive Rebekah Brooks
has been arrested by police investigating phone hacking, the BBC
reported on Friday.
Police said a 47-year-old woman had been arrested on Friday
morning at an address in Essex, on suspicion of attempting to
pervert the course of justice. She was not named.
Police said the woman was the 17th person to be arrested as
part of Operation Weeting, the investigation into allegations
that journalists at Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World
tabloid hacked into phones to generate stories.
Brooks was a key figure in the scandal that developed last
year, after she closed the 168-year-old newspaper while fighting
to keep her own job. Journalists at the paper openly blamed
Brooks for the decision and said the move was designed to
protect her position.
She also received robust support from Rupert Murdoch, who at
one point said his main priority was to protect Brooks, before
she eventually stood down in July.
She has since been arrested and bailed by police.
The BBC said the arrested woman, Cheryl Carter, had
previously worked for Brooks, the former managing editor of the
paper Stuart Kuttner, and former deputy editor Neil Wallis, who
have all been arrested over the allegations.
News Corp declined to comment and the police refused to name
the woman.