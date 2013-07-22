Trillion-dollar global hacking damages estimate called exaggerated

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 22
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 A $1 trillion estimate of
the global cost of hacking cited by President Barack Obama and
other top officials is a gross exaggeration, according to a new
study commissioned by the company responsible for the earlier
approximation.
A preliminary report being released Monday by the Center for
Strategic and International Studies and underwritten by Intel
Corp's security software arm McAfee implicitly
acknowledges that McAfee's previous figure could be triple the
real number.
The original estimate first appeared in a 2009 press release
extrapolating from surveys whose authors last year sharply
criticized the method. As the White House, intelligence
officials and members of Congress pressed for legislation to
improve protection from cyber-espionage, they cited it as reason
to take action.
Asked if the No. 2 security software vendor would remove the
trillion-dollar estimate from its website, McAfee Vice President
of Government Relations Tom Gann said that was "a good question"
but that he didn't know the answer.
"This study here is newer, it's based on extra rigorous
work, and once it's made public, this is clearly the one we're
going to focus on," Gann said.
The preliminary report by CSIS, a Washington think tank with
expertise in cybercrime and cyber espionage, cites a host of
problems in reaching a solid estimate of damage to the global
economy, including the methodology biases that keep many surveys
from being representative and the inability of many companies to
know what was been stolen from them.
More subtle issues include the fact that customers who shun
one company after a breach might spend just as much elsewhere.
The greatest losses might be in abandoned innovation and
high-paying jobs after digital technology is stolen and imitated
elsewhere. But it can take years to replicate such products, and
the receiving companies could actually lose as well if they come
to rely on theft and cut back on their own research, CSIS said.
With so many caveats, the group was understandably hesitant
to embrace any one new number. In fact, it put out several
within the 17-page draft report.
Near the beginning, the authors say that annual U.S. losses
"may reach $100 billion." Later on, they say U.S. losses might
have a "lower limit" of $20 billion to $25 billion and a high
end of $140 billion.
They also say that global losses are "probably" in the
"range" of $400 billion, a fraction of a percentage point of
global income. Further on, they say global losses are "probably"
in the "range" of $300 billion.
Perhaps more surprisingly, an embargoed version of McAfee's
press release about the study once again exaggerates the
underlying findings, if not as badly as McAfee's 2009 release
did.
It says CSIS "posits a $100 billion annual loss to the U.S.
economy" when the study actually puts that figure near the top
of a wide range.
And the release says "the researchers estimate the range for
cybercrime loss to the global economy is between $100 billion
and $500 billion."
The $100-to-$500 billion range appears only once in the CSIS
report, in this context:
"A very crude extrapolation would be to take this [$20
billion to $140 billion] range for the U.S., which accounts for
a little more than a fifth of global economic activity, and come
up with a range of $100 billion to $500 billion for global
losses.
"This is almost certainly an overestimate," the CSIS team
concluded, in part because less developed economies rely less on
computer networks and intangible property.