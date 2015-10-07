Journalist found guilty for aiding computer hackers

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 7 A California jury found
journalist Matthew Keys guilty on three criminal counts related
to helping members of the Anonymous hacking collective gain
access to a former employer's computers, a spokeswoman for the
U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
Keys, 28, was indicted in 2013 for conspiracy to cause
damage to a protected computer and two other counts, after being
accused of giving hackers access to Tribune Co. computer systems
in December 2010. Keys had just left a job at a Tribune-owned
television station in Sacramento, Calif., following a dispute
with a supervisor.
A story on the Tribune's Los Angeles Times website was soon
altered by one of those hackers, the indictment said.
Tor Ekeland, an attorney for Keys, said he would appeal the
verdict.
A spokesman for Tribune Media Co, Gary Weitman, said: "We
are pleased that the justice system worked. We will let today's
verdict speak for itself."
Sentencing is scheduled for January 2016. The Justice
Department has not determined what sentence it will request, but
it will likely be less than five years, spokeswoman Lauren
Horwood said.
The verdict followed jury deliberations that lasted about a
day. Prosecutors contended that Keys urged on the hackers after
supplying a password.
Keys's lawyer had told jurors he was operating as a
professional reporter trying to gather information about members
of Anonymous, an amorphous group that often conducts multiple
hacking campaigns at once.
The alleged events in the indictment occurred before Keys
joined Thomson Reuters as a Reuters.com editor in 2012. A month
after Keys was charged, he said Reuters dismissed him. A Thomson
Reuters representative declined to comment.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Ken Wills)